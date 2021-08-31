Patsie Sue Phillips, 80, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, August, 28, 2021 at Redbanks Nursing Home in Henderson. Patsie was born in Muhlenberg County February 12, 1941, to the late Estil and Zola Holmes West.
Patsie worked at Kentucky Wesleyan College for two years, Foust Middle School for seven years and Estes Elementary School for 25 years, retiring in 2000. Patsie was a member of Garden Green Baptist Church. She enjoyed crocheting, working jigsaw puzzles, making quilt tops, doing word puzzles and reading. Patsie was a very loving mother and grandmother. She loved taking care of her grandchildren and never met a stranger.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Phillips was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Gerald Phillips in 2011; brothers, Estil Ray, Bobby Clay, Charles West and Ronald West; sisters, Betty Lincoln, Sharon Stewart and Juanita Farnam; and her special 12-year-old chihuahua poodle mix.
She is survived by her daughter, Julie Parrish (David), of Owensboro; grandsons, David Phillips, Justin Phillips and Tristian Howard; granddaughters, Brittney Quinn, Hillary Phillips and Jessica Kirby; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Jimmy West; sisters, Joyce Elschide, Carolyn Chowning (Charles) and Marlene Boeke (Elmer); and many nephews and nieces.
The funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory where friends may visit from 10 a.m. until Noon. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Ste 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
Condolences and memories may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
