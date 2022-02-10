SHELBYVILLE — Patsy Ann Bollinger Rucker Boblitt, 74, of Shelbyville, passed away on February 5, 2022, at Baptist Health Louisville. She was born in Daviess County, on March 1, 1947, the daughter of the late Harold Ray Bollinger and Sarah Frances Shellman.
Patsy was an established songwriter who enjoyed singing and writing country music. She made many friends over the years on Music Row in Nashville, Tennessee. She was an accomplished artist who painted portraits of Randy Travis and Billy Ray Cyrus, to name a few. She also painted one of the former Tennessee governors, Phil Bredesen. She enjoyed reading, writing skits, and comedy. Patsy was full of laughter and always found the bright spot in all things.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Russell Rucker, and her sister, Janice Brown.
Patsy is survived by her husband John Boblitt of Shelbyville; two children, John Rucker and Stacy Rucker of Shelbyville; one granddaughter, London Cher Ellis of Texas; and one sister, Peggy Brightman of Louisville.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home with burial in the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Stephensport. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday and after 10 a.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
