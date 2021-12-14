Patsy Carol Ball, 82, of Owensboro passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born on June 23, 1939 in Dublin, Kentucky to the late Gardner and Bonnie Tucker. Pat worked at Southern Bell Telephone & Telegraph and General Electric. She was a homemaker and a member of Panther Creek Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Lee Ball.
She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Stacy and Carlus Mercer, of Utica, and Tammy and Scott Jones, of Owensboro; by a son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Jennifer Ball, of Philpot; seven grandchildren, Jason Mercer, Kristy (David) Rodgers, Brandon (Mandy) Jones, Jillian Jones, Mitchell Jones, Robert Matthew Ball, and Jon Andrew Ball; six great-grandchildren, Blaine Rodgers, Judson Rodgers, Levi Rodgers, Cyler Thompson, Kysen Thompson, and Olivia Jones; and three sisters, Joan (Joe) Dodson, Peggy (William) McAlpin, and Nancy (David) Vaughn; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Panther Creek Baptist Church, 7146 Hwy 431, Owensboro, Ky. 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented