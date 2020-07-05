Patsy Chapman Wood, 92, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at her home in Madisonville. Mrs. Wood was born in Owensboro, a daughter of the late Tilford V. and Bertha Casey Chapman. She was a graduate of Owensboro Technical High School and had worked for Alexander and Company during tax season. She married her husband, Kenneth, in 1945. Together they made their home in Owensboro, Slaughters and Madisonville. A good momma, her life was centered around her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed the wildlife and sunsets she could view from her home. Mrs. Wood was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Wood; her sister, Ruby Slay; and her son-in law, Bill Horton.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Joy Horton of Owensboro, Gay Alsup (Joe) of Louisville and Kenna Moore (O.B.) of Madisonville; her grandchildren, Nikki Patterson (Todd), Mandy Hollister (Rian), Katie Massey (Dale), Benjamin Moore, Seth Moore (Staci), Samuel Moore (Mallory) and Clay Horton (Davea); and her great-grandchildren, Kaleb Patterson, Kenliann Patterson, Kameron Patterson, Noah Hollister, Brody Hollister, Jett Hollister, Jack Massey, Lily Massey, Adam Horton and Julian Moore.
Visitation for Mrs. Wood will be from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Her funeral service will be private. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. The number of those attending the visitation shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks when entering the funeral home from the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family of Patsy Chapman Wood at www.glenncares.com.
