Patsy Darlene Scott, 55, of Lewisport, passed into eternal joy and peace on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 surrounded by her family.
Born in Owensboro to the late Floyd and Betty (Early) Sparks, Darlene was the youngest of eight children and “the one they got right,” as she liked to tease. Her infectious laughter and antics were well known to both family and friends.
Patsy always found a reason to laugh, especially with co-workers at Bon Harbor Nursing and Rehabilitation, where she enjoyed being a CNA for many years. Her dedication, love and care eased many through the best and worst of times, and remains our comfort now. She was fiercely loyal to those she loved, selfless to a fault, and remarkably creative. Her presence in our lives will forever be missed.
Those surviving include three beloved children, Eric Brown and Tabatha Scott, both of Owensboro, and Crystal Scott of Lewisport; her joy, granddaughter Gracie Crowe of Lewisport; and special friend Ben Drury; siblings, Janet (Larry) Blair, Allen (Holly) Pierce, Kathy (Bob) Crosby, Glenn (LaVonda) Pierce, Kim (Jim) Ogden, Mike Hendrix , Steve Pierce ; and numerous nieces and nephews including Michelle (Shane) Mattingly.
Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, Neal Scott in 2018.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at St. William Cemetery in Knottsville. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Darlene Scott Memorial Fund, c/o Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301. Memorial envelopes available at the funeral home.
