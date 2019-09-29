GREENVILLE -- Patsy Elizabeth Whitaker, 79, formerly of Greenville, died 5:05 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the Lakeway Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Benton. She was born Aug. 5, 1940, the daughter of Forrest Blythe and Margaret Elizabeth Jenkins Blythe. She was a cook at Longest Elementary School for 16 years until her retirement in 1995. She was of the Baptist faith, and she enjoyed crocheting, playing golf and sewing. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, James Ebon Whitaker, in 1994.
She is survived by two sons, Curtis (Cindy) Whitaker of Clifty and Greg Whitaker of Greenville; one daughter, Lisa (Fred) Edwards of Kuttawa; five grandchildren, Joe (Alanna) Sumner, Jessica (Mike) Darnell, Vanessa Sumner, Joshua (Erica) Whitaker and Craig (Whitney) Whitaker; six great-grandchildren, Khylie, Jaxson, Abby, Lily, Aubrey and Kacey; two brothers, Gary (Carol) Blythe of Seymour, Tennessee and Denny Blythe of Dunmor; two sisters, Barbara Shelton of Russellville and Rosetta (Mike) Coleman of Hendersonville, Tennessee.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 at Gary's Funeral Home in Greenville, conducted by the Rev. David Costello, with burial to follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Powderly. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct.1 and from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral Wednesday, Oct. 2 at Gary's Funeral Home in Greenville.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.garysfuneralhome.com.
