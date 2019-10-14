Patsy Gayle Head, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Hancock County to the late Fred and Mary Lott Lawson.
She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Patsy was an avid bowler and loved to watch "Family Feud." She thoroughly enjoyed being outdoors and gardening. Patsy had a very warm heart. She was very welcoming and considered many to be family.
Mrs. Head was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, George T. Head in 2008; sons Steven Head in 2006 and Darrell Head in 2008; sister Vickie Evans in 2012; brothers Dennis Lawson, James "Tony" Ridings and Jerry Ridings; and a grandson, Christopher Head in 2005.
She is survived by a son, Richard Head (Debbie) of Owensboro; a daughter, Cherri Barnett (Frank) of Reed; sisters Janet Dykes of Little Rock, Arkansas, and Maxine Rhodes of Owensboro; brother David Lawson (Carolyn) of Elizabeth City, N.C.; grandchildren, Joyce, Shawna, Crystal, Wendy, Jeffery, James, Steven Matthew, Timothy, Brian and Jessica; many great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will be Wednesday from 3 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from noon to 2 p.m. Burial will be at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Beginnings, 1716 Scherm Road, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Patsy Gayle Head may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
