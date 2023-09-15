GREENVILLE — Patsy Jackson Strader, 89, of Greenville, died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Maple Health and Rehabilitation. She worked as a nurse in the office of Dr. Charles J. Shipp until her retirement.
Survivors: daughters, Gail (Richard) Miller and Jennifer (Dan) Talley; son, Doug (Shelia) Jackson; stepson, Micky (Telesa) Strader; and stepdaughters, Shea (Greg) Wheeler; Jill (Andy) Edwards.
Service: 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery, Central City. Visitation: 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
