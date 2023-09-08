GREENVILLE — Patsy Jane Jones Dunn, 87, of Greenville, went home to be with her Lord reuniting with her husband and family Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. She was born Jan. 27, 1936, to Bobie H. Jones and Lela Pearl Middleton Jones, the youngest of their nine children. Patsy went to business college and also cosmetology school becoming a hairdresser for many years. She also worked in the business office of Muhlenberg Community Hospital.
Patsy met the love of her life, Bobby Joe Dunn, and the two were married Dec. 14, 1958, and enjoyed a wonderful life of 58 years together until Bobby’s passing in Dec. 2016. Patsy was a member of Greenville Second Baptist Church and a former member of Green’s Chapel General Baptist Church. Together, she and Bobby were very faithful to their church and a big part of the lives of their family, friends, and neighbors. Patsy loved to decorate and entertain family and friends. She was very creative and talented in so many ways, always ready to take on any task which she faced. She and Bobby enjoyed traveling, collecting, loving their dog, Koko, maintaining a beautiful lawn, and just being together.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents and eight siblings, Annie Mae Jones, Mildred Jones, Bervie Jones, T. B. Jones, J. L. Jones, Tommy H. Jones, Anna Lee Hall, and Woodie R. Jones.
Patsy is survived by several nieces and nephews; four sisters-in-law, Marilyn Jones, Marjorie Jones, Shirley Crider, and Judy Belt; brother-in-law, Randy Dunn; along with many friends and caregivers at The Courtyard and Maple Nursing and Rehabilitation.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville, with her nephew, Tony Jones, officiating.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Patsy’s family has entrusted Gary’s Funeral Home with her care and final arrangements.
