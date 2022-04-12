GRANDVIEW, INDIANA — Patsy Jean Arteberry, 82, of Grandview, Indiana passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Rockport, Indiana.
Patsy was born in Murray on August 16, 1939, to the late William Otis and Blanche (Vaughn) Hatcher.
Patsy began her banking career at the Dale State Bank, Grandview branch, as a teller in 1970. After accepting various roles of increasing responsibility over the next 28 years, she retired as branch manager from that location, then named Lincolnland Bank, in 1998. Patsy also served on the Spencer County Library Board from January 2007 until May 2020. She was also active in Tri-Kappa for many years.
Patsy was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She enjoyed fishing, reading, swimming at Kentucky Lake, hummingbirds, Florida vacations, attending her grandsons’ activities, shopping, and the University of Kentucky basketball. She was also an Elvis fan.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Jerry Arteberry, and her brother, Danny.
Patsy is survived by her sons, Alan Arteberry and his wife, Lynn, of Newburgh, Indiana, and Eric Arteberry and his wife, Teresa, of White House, Tennessee; her grandsons, Jordan Arteberry of Chicago, Illinois and Brett Arteberry of White House, Tennessee; her sister-in-law, Ann Hatcher, of Franklin, Tennessee; and several nieces and their families.
Service is at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 124 S 5th St., Rockport, Indiana, 47635, with Pastor Jill Kaetzel officiating. Burial will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022 at Unity Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Hardin. Visitation is 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana, and from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Thursday morning at the church.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the entire staff at Miller’s Merry Manor for the compassionate care they provided for Patsy over the past two years. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Grandview Library in Patsy’s name would be appreciated.
Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
