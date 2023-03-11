CENTRAL CITY — Patsy Louise Crouch, 80, of Central City, died Wednesday, Mar. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at Maple Health and Rehabilitation in Greenville. She was a homemaker and member of Lighthouse Baptist Church.
Survivors: sons, David (Wendy) Crouch, Mark Crouch, Mike Crouch, and Jimmy Crouch; daughters, Wanda Chappel and Teresa Crouch; sister, Ida Janile Watkins; and brother, Dorman Wally.
Service: Noon Monday, Mar. 13, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Coleman Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented