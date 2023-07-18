Patsy Lynn Melton, 74, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The Ridgely, Tennessee native was born July 15, 1949, to the late Lamar Martin and Catherine Rollins Martin. Patsy graduated from Daviess County High School, class of 1967. She was employed as a receptionist at Kenergy for 41 years before retiring in 2011. Patsy was an avid reader and loved watching the TV show “Murder She Wrote”, but her greatest joy came from being with her grandchildren and playing games with them. Patsy raised three boys and her home became the neighborhood place to hang out. They all called her “Mamma Bear”. She loved animals and had a special place in her heart for the many dogs she cared for over the years. You never had to wonder where Patsy stood on anything as she was a straight talker and spoke her mind.
In addition to her father, Patsy also was preceded in death by her nephew, Chris Pate.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 32 years, James “Randy” Melton; three sons, Brent Norris and wife, Sue Ann, of Bowling Green, Greg Norris, and Linc Norris both of Richmond; mother, Catherine Martin; grandsons, Zach Norris and Ramsey Norris, both of Bowling Green; great-grandchildren, Eli and Payton Norris; sister, Libby Hudson and husband, Richard; and nieces, Jill Humphrey and Kerensa Pate.
Funeral arrangements for Mrs. Patsy Melton are private with care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Condolences
and memories for
Patsy’s family may be
left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented