Patsy Mae Conder (Tyler), 81, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022, in Owensboro. She was born January 7, 1941, in Daviess County to the late Burton (Johnny) and Elizabeth Marie Meredith Tyler.
She is preceded in death by her late husband, Jack Dale Conder; four nephews; and a brother, Gene Lee Tyler of Louisville.
She was of the Christian faith and was a retired nurse from River Valley Behavioral Health. She enjoyed the beach, being outdoors in the sunshine, University of Kentucky basketball, and dancing.
Surviving are her three children, Jackie Hammersmith (Conder), of St. Louis, Missouri, Roger Dale Conder and his wife, Dodie Conder, of Owensboro, and Jennifer Anne Conder of Owensboro, and four grandchildren Tayler Elizabeth Hammersmith of Prairie Village, Kansas, Tyler Hammersmith of St. Louis, Missouri, Brett Conder of Owensboro, and Kelsey Haynes of Owensboro, along with two sisters, JoAnn Eisele (Tyler) of Evansville, Indiana and Joyce Marie Cauley, of Owensboro; brother, Bob Tyler of Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.
Service will be at 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory and again at 3 p.m. until the time of service on Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy and support may be payable to the family made to c/o Jennifer Conder; envelopes will be availble at the funeral home.
The family of Mrs. Conder has asked for friends and family to wear masks.
