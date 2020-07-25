Patsy Morris, 74, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. She was born in Livermore on June 25, 1946, to the late Grover and Dorothy Stogner Baird. Patsy was retired from Mizkan North America Incorporated, where she worked as a forklift driver for 30 years. She was a member of Christ Community Church. Patsy was happy-go-lucky and loved to cook. She was the matriarch of her family and ran a tight ship. Her family was her hobby.
Along with her parents, Patsy was preceded in death by her brother, Ronnie Baird.
Patsy is survived by her husband of 57 years, Ronald Wayne Morris; her children, Rodney (Leann) Morris, Kevin (Shelley) Morris and Christy (George Hall) Harper; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; her sister, Teana (Skip) Hale; many nieces and nephews that she was very close to; and a special sister-in-law, Glenda Jean.
Services will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, with Bro. Myke Templeton officiating. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until time of service Sunday at the funeral home. All those who wish to honor and remember Mrs. Morris in person at the visitation or service are encouraged to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Morris. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Patsy Morris and sign her virtual guest book by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented