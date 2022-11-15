BEAVER DAM — Patsy Poole White, 84, passed away at her home in Beaver Dam surrounded by her family, Saturday, November 12, 2022. She was born in Hartford September 8, 1938, the daughter of the late Isaac Poole and Blanche Crabtree Poole.
Patsy was a member of the Hartford United Methodist Church and former owner of Petal Pushers Florist in Hartford. She loved playing Bridge, Mahjong, Poker and most card games. Patsy loved her grand and great-grandchildren, loved to travel, and she never met a stranger. She was certainly a blessing to everyone who knew her.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Whittaker; son, Stanley Lynn Whittaker; and son-in-law, Dennis Chinn.
Patsy was the matriarch of the family. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, James E. White; sons, Richard Whittaker (Terri), Doug White (Stacy), and Chuck White (Johanna); daughters, Teresa Chinn and Cindy White; 12 grandchildren, who will miss her terribly and loved her dearly, including Stanley Whittaker (Shannon), Emily Stanley (Jared), Lori Andrews, Kristen Hart (Chad), Courtney Calloway (Jake), Leslie Pemberton (Logan), Christina White, Emma White, Rachel White (Jose), Jason White, Taylor Marshall, and Sarah White; 15 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Barbara Minor (Jimmy).
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, November 18, 2022, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam, with Joey Minor and Robert Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Hartford. Friends may visit with the family for 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
The family request that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Hospice of Ohio County.
Online condolences may be left at bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
