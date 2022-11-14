Beaver Dam — Patsy Poole White, 84, passed away at her home in Beaver Dam surrounded by her family on Nov. 12, 2022. She was born in Hartford on Sept. 8, 1938, daughter of the late Isaac Poole and Blanche Crabtree Poole.
Patsy was a member of the Hartford United Methodist Church and former owner of Petal Pushers Florist in Hartford. She loved playing bridge, mahjong, poker and most card games. Patsy loved her grand and great grandchildren, loved to travel and she never met a stranger. She was certainly a blessing to everyone who knew her.
She was also preceded in death by her husband Stanley Whittaker; son Stanley Lynn Whittaker and son-in-law Dennis Chinn.
Patsy was the matriarch of the family. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband James E. White; sons Richard Whittaker (Terri), Doug White (Stacy) and Chuck White (Johanna); daughters Teresa Chinn and Cindy White; 12 grandchildren who will miss her terribly and loved her dearly include Stanley Whittaker (Shannon), Emily Stanley (Jared), Lori Andrews, Kristen Hart (Chad), Courtney Calloway (Jake), Leslie Pemberton (Logan), Christina White, Emma White, Rachel White (Jose), Jason White, Taylor Marshall, and Sarah White; 15 Great Grandchildren; and a sister Barbara Minor (Jimmy).
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Joey Minor, Robert Cooper and Ken Spurrier officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford. Friends may visit with the family from 4-8 p.m. Thursday and from 10-11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The family request that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Hospice of Ohio County.
Online condolences may be sent to: bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
