MORGANFIELD -- Patsy Ruth Oldham Mattingly, 80, of Morganfield, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Morganfield Nursing and Rehab Center. She was born Aug. 12, 1939, to Charles and Eula Oldham in Madisonville. She was married to Waller "Cotton" Mattingly for 46 years until his death in 2005. In her younger years, she and Cotton enjoyed dancing at the Morganfield Community Center, where they won several jitterbug contests.
Patsy was always active and enjoyed swimming and bowling. She was on a bowling league for many years, where she won many trophies. Patsy loved people and helping people. She was an active member of Grace Fellowship Church and many Sunday afternoons were spent with Sunday school friends eating out at their favorite restaurants. She retired from the county government after serving 23 years as a deputy district court clerk.
In addition to her parents and husband Patsy, she was preceded in death by a sister, Norma Naas; sister and best friend Judy Brown; and special friend and running buddy, Vivian Stewart.
Survivors include her daughter, Julie Taylor of Owensboro; Son Brent (Jeannie) Mattingly of Grove Center; grandchildren Scott Taylor, Kelsi Taylor and Ryan Mattingly; stepgrandson Jayson Townsend; sister Betty Bates of Owensboro; and brother Charles Oldham Jr. of Henderson; along with several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield. The Rev. Dwight Jackson will officiate. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Morganfield. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to Union County Animal Shelter.
Commented