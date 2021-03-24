FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Patsy Sue Perkins Blackwood, 91, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, at home. She was born in Webster County to the late Calvin and Lorine Wilkerson Blackwood.
Patsy is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Robinson Perkins; and sons Mark Alan Perkins and Jeffery Lynn Perkins.
She is survived by her daughter, Abbie Denise Perkins of Franklin, Tennessee.
A graveside service will be 2:30 p.m. Friday at Nebo-Union Cemetery in Nebo. Jim Taylor will officiate. Visitation with the family will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 615-794-2289 | www.williamsonmemorial.com.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or to Friends of Williamson County Animal Center.
