LEWISPORT — Pattie J. Toler, 86, of Lewisport, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky at the Heartford House. She was born in Beech Grove, on Oct. 8, 1933, to the late James E. “Keener” and Mamie Alvey Thompson. Pattie was a member of St. Columba Catholic Church and was retired from General Electric, Owensboro. She enjoyed holiday gatherings with her family, yearly trips to Gatlinburg and being a homemaker.
Pattie was preceded in death by her siblings, Mary Edna Toler, Joan Banks and Jimmy Thompson.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Jim Toler; son, Ronnie (Kathy) Toler; grandchildren, Chris (Michael) Toler and Tara (Trey) Lytton; great-grandchildren, Grant Toler, Hadley Lytton, Reagan Toler, Houston Lytton, Harrison Toler and Anderson Toler; as well as her favorite cat, JoJo.
A very special thanks to her niece, Debbie Hawes for all of the love and kindness she showed in her final months by providing her love, care and the presence of family.
Private services will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Burial will be in Lewisport Cemetery.
Gibson & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with care. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, www.hoospiceofwky.org/donate.
Share your memories and condolences with Pattie’s family at www.gibsonadnsonfh.com.
