POWDERLY — Patty Ann Ewings, 57, of Powderly, died Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital.
Survivors include her son, Jonathan Ewings; sisters Donna Horton, Vicki Wood and Candy Vincent; brother William Cessna; stepfather Aloyisus Smith; and mother Irene Smith.
Service: 1 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Friendship Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Saturday.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
Commented