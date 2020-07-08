Patty Ann McCarty, 72, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at her home. She was born in Daviess County to the late Rudolph Cecil and Rose Artiebell Davis Ranburger.
Patty retired from Kroger where she had worked as a baker through the Local Food Service #227. She was a member of the First Assembly of God Church and a former member of the Order of Eagles. Patty was a sociable person and thoroughly enjoyed playing cards and board games with friends and family. She treasured her family time and especially loved spending time with grandchildren and babysitting the great-grandchildren.
Mrs. McCarty was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick McCarty; sons, Barry McCarthy and James R. McCarthy, Jr.; and several siblings.
She is survived by a daughter, Debbie Willard (Terry) of Utica; grandchildren, Dana Blades (Michael) of Livermore, James Willard (Sara) of Island, Chris Willard (Audrey) of Owensboro, Andrea Smith (Alex) of Henderson, Jordan McCarthy (Payton) of Owensboro, Zachery McCarthy (Jillian) of Owensboro, Drew McCarthy (Tasha) of Glasgow, Ashley Sturgeon (Corey) of Glasgow and Jordan Roth (Matt) of Owensboro; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; great-grandchildren, Lilliann, Braiden, Kylar, Kadince, Aiden, Rylynn, Treyson, Savannah, Jameson, Jordan Ray, Kobe, Jaxon, Linkoln, Dash, Corbin, Ayden, Atlas, Noah and Avery; daughters-in-law; sister, Carol Rainwater of Texas; a brother, Ricky Ranburger (Donna) of Owensboro; and many nieces and nephews.
The public visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A service with limited attendance will be held Friday. Burial will be at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Ohio County.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Mrs. McCarty shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
