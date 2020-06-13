Patty Hanson Cluff, 91, died Monday, June 8, 2020, in Dallas.
She was born in Oilton, Oklahoma, to the late Ivan Irwin and Elsie Irwin Bremer. Patty went to elementary and high school in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She lived in Owensboro for 29 years. Upon her marriage to Jim Cluff, she moved to Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, and lived there for 29 years.
Patty loved the beach and living in Florida. One summer, she was a stand-in for Barbara Eden during the filming of the movie “Condominium” in Panama City Beach.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Tom Hanson; second husband, Jim Cluff; and her brother, Buddy Irwin Bremer. Survivors include her sister, Marianne LeGrande; her children, Leslie (Lynn) Mobley, Lynne (Army) Armstrong and Thomas H. (Cindy) Hanson III; nine grandchildren, John (Stephanie) Mobley, Kelly Mobley, Hayley Armstrong, Camille Armstrong, Cori (Matt) Montalvo, Leah Hanson, Thomas H. Hanson IV, Shane (Jason Harris) Armstrong and Mason (Melissa) Armstrong; and three great-grandchildren, Alex Mobley, Max Mobley and Jace Montalvo.
Her body was donated to South Western Medical School in Dallas to further the research of Alzheimer’s.
A celebration of life will take place in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) Legacy Fund, P.O. Box 966, Owensboro, KY 42302, or Daviess County Humane Society.
Commented