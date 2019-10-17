CALHOUN — Patty J. Walker, 90, of Calhoun, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Aug. 14, 1929, to the late Carol and Carrie Johnson.
Patty was a lifelong devoted Christian. In her youth, she was a member of Antioch Presbyterian Church and was a member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church for the last 60 years, where she served in various capacities.
First and foremost, Patty was a farm wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family was her most precious possession. She loved to cook and was accomplished in this regard. The field hands from back in the day still remember the fabulous lunches she prepared and the midafternoon refreshments she delivered to the hayfield or tobacco patch. She also was an avid gardener and treasured her flowers.
In addition to her parents, Patty was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Raymond J. Walker, and a granddaughter, Mary Guinn Haney of Beaver Dam.
Survivors include a son, Terry Walker (Carol Ann) of Calhoun; her daughters, Becky Mahurin (Joe) of Bozeman, Montana, and Ruth Walker of Owensboro; four grandchildren, Sheryl Hahn (Scott) of Olney, Illinois, Scott Mahurin (Brandy) of Bozeman, Montana, Dr. Carrie Mahurin of Burlington, Vermont, and Lea Carol King (Brad) of Utica; six great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and beloved sister, Jennie Johnson Seymour and her two children, Debbie and Steve (Debra).
The family thanks the wonderful caregivers who have made it possible for Patty to stay in her home on the farm for the past five-plus years.
The service will be 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18th at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, where visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Brother Steve Proctor will officiate, and burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.
The Patty J. Walker family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Oak Grove Cemetery, c/o Terry Walker, 954 Oak Grove Road, Calhoun, KY 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Patty at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented