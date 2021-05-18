Patty Jean Harper Tipton passed away peacefully on May 15, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital following a lingering illness. She was born Jan. 23, 1944, in Owensboro. Patty worked a number of years at General Electric small motors division. She attended Kentucky Wesleyan College and worked extensively with Follow-Through advocating for young children as a Kentucky State Social Worker up until receiving the Swine Flu vaccine in the late 1970’s. This vaccine resulted in a debilitating disease (Gillian-Barre Syndrome) that she bravely lived with for 44 years. Patty never let her disabilities deter her in any way and was an inspiration to many. Patty volunteered her time at the River Park Center. She also greatly enjoyed her volunteer work and co-workers at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for 27 years. She was a long-time member of Crosspointe Baptist Church.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents, James L. and Susie Crowe-Harper, a niece, Susie Tudor; and a dear friend, Annetta Moody.
She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 60 years, Ronald Tipton “Ron”; her beloved sons, Benjamin Kelly “Ben” and Ronald Clifton “Clif” (Debbie); four grandchildren, Maria, Chris, Cole and Wyatt; and a loving sister Brenda Tudor (Wayne).
She will be sadly missed and remembered by family and friends.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 12 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial gifts be made to Crosspointe Baptist Church, P.O. Box 21705, Owensboro, KY 42304 or the Guillain-Barre’ Syndrome, GBS|CIDP Foundation International, 375 East Elm Street, Suite 101, Conshohocken, PA 19428 or https://forms.gbs-cidp.org/give/321233/#!/donation/checkout in Patty Tipton’s name.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented