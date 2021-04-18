Patty Jo Newcomb Evans, 56, of Owensboro, went to her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Owensboro on Feb. 19, 1965, to Larry J. Newcomb and the late Patricia Ballard Newcomb. Patty was a homemaker and member of Yellow Creek Baptist Church.
Along with her mother, Patty is preceded in death by her husband, Michael G. Evans; grandparents J.B. and Edna Newcomb and James and Christina Ballard; and her brother-in-law, Lotus Stogner.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Felicia (Mike) Cumbee, Isaac Evans and Ricky Evans; her sister, Pamila Stogner; her grandchildren, Ayden Evans, Katie Cumbee and Evyn Cumbee; her nieces and nephews, Debbie (Jeremiah) Burdon and Eric (Renee) Stogner; her great-nephews, Elijah Burdon, Samuel Burdon and Guy Stogner; along with several uncles, aunts, cousins and many friends.
Services will be held for family and friends 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Mausoleum of Rosehill, Elmwood Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to her children, c/o Pamila Stogner, 3588 Pleasant Valley Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
