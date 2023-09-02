Patty Looney, 54, of Owensboro, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. She was born July 10, 1969, in Little Rock, Arkansas to the late William “Bill” Looney and Carolyn Barnes Looney. Patty was a deaconess of Matthew’s Table where she found her calling in life to become a missionary and witness to the lost. Along with the work she does for the church, she also was a waitress and a manager at the Cadillac Motel. Patty was an animal lover and had a special place in her heart for her two dogs, her Corgi, Trixie, and her Miniature Pinscher, Minnie. In her free time, she enjoyed reading.
Along with her parents, Patty was preceded in death by a grandson, Kamryn Johnson.
Patty is survived by her son, Justin (Katie) Looney; daughters, Brittany and Amanda; and grandchildren, Addie, Londyn, Matthew, Chloe, Carson, and Grace.
A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at Matthew’s Table Church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to Matthew’s Table for Cadillac Christian Ministries, 119 W. 24th St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to Matthew's Table for Cadillac Christian Ministries, 119 W. 24th St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
