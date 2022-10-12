BEECH GROVE — Patty Mullen, 71, of Beech Grove, died Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was a homemaker.
Survivors: husband, Tim Mullen; sons, Todd Capps (Janice) and Jason Sallee (Tabitha); daughter, Amber Williams; brother, Mike “Red” Sallee (Cindy); and sister, Peggy Tanner (Ricky).
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Calhoun Cemetery. There will be no public visitation.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Patty’s family.
Expressions of sympathy: Patty Mullen Memorial Fund, C/O Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
