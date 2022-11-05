LEWISPORT — Patty Sue (Goode) Durbin, 77, of Lewisport, was welcomed into Heaven Thursday, November 3, 2022, by her parents, Corneal Kerney (Buck) and Aline Cecilia Goode, and siblings. Her parents were blessed with her arrival at their home in Daviess County April 8, 1945.
She married Robert Dean Durbin, son of Otho McClarkey and Mary Rose Durbin, December 18, 1966, in Kalamazoo, Michigan. They renewed their vows after 35 years of marriage December 18, 2001, at St. Columba Catholic Church in Lewisport.
Her greatest joy was her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, mother, and Memaw and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially the grandkids and great-grandkids. God blessed her with a green thumb and she was an avid gardener. She brought beauty with her flowers and shared them with everyone. She fed her family and friends with all of her vegetables. She enjoyed working in her flower gardens, bird-watching, and volunteering in the community.
She was baptized June 8, 1946, and was a lifelong member of the Catholic faith. She was a member of St. Columba Catholic Church of Lewisport since the early 1970s. She was a recipient of the Sophia Award by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Owensboro for distinguished service within the church.
She had a servant’s heart and volunteered with many organizations throughout the community. She volunteered at Maceo Elementary School, Girl Scouts, 4-H, FHA, Junior Achievement, Night Life Cooking Team, Junior Civitan, and United Steelworkers of America Local 9423 Event Coordinator. She was one of the charter members and a longtime officer of the St. Vincent DePaul Society of Hancock County Kentucky.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Lois Hensley, Martha Raye Hazelwood, Ralph Goode, Jeanene Bramlett, James William Goode, Joseph Anthony Goode, and a son-in-law, Larry Louis Payne.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Robert Dean Durbin; her daughters, Allison Marie Durbin Keene of Stamping Ground, Kathleen Adair Durbin Dean and David of Concord, North Carolina, and Beth Durbin Payne and David of Lewisport; her grandchildren, Katy Beth Payne Troutman and Stephen of Monroe, North Carolina, David Glenn Payne II and Ariel of Hawesville, Larry Louis Payne Jr. and Jessica of Concord, North Carolina, Robert Wayne Dean and Sydney of Concord, North Carolina, Cassie Nicole Bell and JT of Lewisport, and Emily Faith Keene and Jarrod Michael Keene of Stamping Ground; her great-grandchildren, Canaan Eric Troutman, Theodin Louis Troutman, Olivia Nicole Payne, Sutton Nicole Bell, Zayleigh Albright, and Gauge Albright; and siblings, Dennie Goode, Louise Goode Cain, Vernon Goode, and Pam Goode McKinney.
A Catholic Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 7, 2022, at St. Columba Catholic Church, Lewisport, with the burial following in Owensboro Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Daviess County. You’re invited to visit with the family from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, November 6, 2022, at St. Columba Catholic Church and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Gibson and Son Funeral Home, Lewisport has been entrusted with care.
You may leave condolences for Patty’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
