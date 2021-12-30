GREENVILLE — Patty Webb Drury, 80, of Greenville, died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. She was born June 28, 1941, in Greenville, the daughter of Robert Webb and Captola Queen Galyen Webb. She had worked as a secretary for Denny Slinker State Farm Insurance. She was a member of Eastern Star Madeline Chapter, served as Worthy Matron, and had received her 50-year membership pin. She was a member of Green’s Chapel General Baptist Church, and she was a graduate of Greenville High School, Class of 1959, and was a cheerleader and member of the Beta Club. She loved to play Bunco and had played with the same group for 30 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Stewart Drury; and two brothers, Peto Webb and Larry Webb.
She is survived by two daughters, Lisa Drury and Sandy Drury; three grandsons, Patrick Malone, Drew Parham and Stewart Parham; three great-grandchildren, Ansley Parham, Eden Parham and Paisley Malone; two sisters, Shirley Hancock and Harlene Grace; three sisters-in-law, Betty Webb, Donna Webb and Peggy Drury; a brother-in-law, Freddie Drury; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville officiated by the Rev. Tommy Drury, assisted by the Rev. Jeremy Teague. Burial will follow in Green’s Chapel Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation for family and friends will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Gary’s Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Girls of GHS, Patty Webb Drury Scholarship Fund, c/o Barbara Wolford, 4406 Skotty Lane, Owensboro, KY 42303. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
