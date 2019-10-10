Paul A. Bickwermert Jr., 73, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Paul was born Nov. 6, 1945, in Owensboro to the late Katherine Wathen Bickwermert and Paul A. Bickwermert Sr.
Paul, a U.S. Navy Veteran, served during the Vietnam War as a boats mate on the USS Firedrake. He retired from Mercer Transportation after working 49 years as a truck driver. Paul was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church, the VFW and AMVets Post 75. He enjoyed driving his truck and spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.
Paul is survived by his wife of 40 years, Nelda Deno Bickwermert; his children, Paul (Sandy) Bickwermert III of Henderson, Tonya Phillips of Naples, Florida, Missy (Mike) Bratcher of Owensboro, Holly (Garrett Andreen) Dean of Utica; stepchildren Sandy (Wayne) Hicks of Owensboro, Donna Green of Owensboro and Stevie (Katie) Dupin of California; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; siblings Pat Small of Owensboro, Marvin (Mary Ann) Bickwermert of Whitesville, Wanda (Chuck) Payne of Owensboro, Glendall (Lisa Howard) Bickwermert; and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind several friends, especially those with Mercer Transportation.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Precious Blood Catholic Church, with Father Suneesh Matthew officiating. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Prayers will be said at 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society, 3140 Parisa Drive, Paducah, KY 42003. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society, 3140 Parisa Drive, Paducah, KY 42003. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
