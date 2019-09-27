BEAVER DAM -- Paul Abbott, 73, of Beaver Dam, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Ohio County Healthcare. He worked in construction and was a member of Echols General Baptist Church.
He is survived by his three children, Dorothy Howard, Paula Grace and Bryn Turner; two brothers, Winston Abbott and Calvin Abbott; and sister Alice Henon.
Service: 11 a.m. Monday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Echols Cemetery, Echols. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday.
Commented