RICHLAND, INDIANA — Paul Albert Smith, 68, of Richland, Indiana, died Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana. He was a self-employed carpenter and handyman for many years in the community.
Survivors: siblings, Joe (Darlene) Smith, Charlie “J.R.” (Wanda) Smith, Jimmy Ray Smith, and John (Sherri) Smith.
Boultinghouse Funeral Home of Rockport, Indiana has been entrusted with care.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
