SAN FRANCISCO, Cali. — Paul Anthony Barrett, 78, of San Francisco, California, formerly of Whitesville, died Friday, September 24, 2021 at his home, with Hospice and family. The Daviess County native retired from MCI and was a member of Saint Boniface Catholic Church in San Francisco. He was a Navy Veteran, enjoyed playing cards, singing, helping out at Saint Boniface and spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anne Ethel and William E. Barrett; siblings, Fred, Denny, Tim and Louis Barrett, his sisters, Rita Hagan, Nora Mayfield and R. Catherine Hardesty.
Survivors include two sisters, Mary Jessie Lynch, of Placerville, California, and Mildred “Middy” Mills, of Whitesville; and LOTS of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at St. Mary of the Woods, Whitesville, starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 13 with a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Burial will be at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery following the Mass.
Expressions of sympathy may take form as donations to HOSPICE.
