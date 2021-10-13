SAN FRANCISCO — Paul Anthony Barrett, 78, of San Francisco, formerly of Whitesville, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at his home with Hospice and family. The Daviess County native retired from MCI and was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in San Francisco. He was a Navy veteran, enjoyed playing cards, singing, helping out at St. Boniface and spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anne Ethel and William E. Barrett; siblings Fred, Denny, Tim and Louis Barrett; and his sisters, Rita Hagan, Nora Mayfield and R. Catherine Hardesty.
Survivors include two sisters, Mary Jessie Lynch of Placerville, California, and Mildred “Middy” Mills of Whitesville; and lots of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be 9:30 a.m. with a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at St. Mary of the Woods in Whitesville. Burial will be at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery following the Mass. Expressions of sympathy may take form as donations to Hospice.
