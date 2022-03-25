Paul Anthony (Tony) Stinnett, renowned bass vocalist of the Cal City Five and purveyor of horseshoe mustaches before (and after) they were cool, died on March 17th, 2022, at the tender age of 71. He passed away peacefully in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky after a long and arduous battle with cancer, which left him only slightly less good-looking.
Paul was born in Chicago, Illinois. He resided in Owensboro for most of his life, though his heart was always in the mountains of eastern Tennessee. His liver, however, has been missing in action for decades. Paul was enrolled at Hammond Tech High School, where it is rumored, he occasionally attended. After school, he enlisted in the army and served his country in Korea for two years, a time that he seldom discussed and never flaunted.
A formidable picker and grinner in his day, growing up with his version of Rocky Raccoon, one could be forgiven for being appalled the first time they heard the Beatles butcher it. He later put these skills to a higher use before his much-loved family at Pleasant Memorial Baptist Church. Perhaps more than anything else, Paul was an adoring grandfather who perfected his heart-warming schtick over generations of test audiences, who perhaps never knew quite how lucky they were. We hope you finally made it to “ze Casbah”.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Paul and Mary Sue; his sister, Peggy; and his hairline.
Paul is survived by his wife of 32 years, Vickie; his children, Jennifer (Brent) Hughes, Will (Liana) Stinnett, Misty (Jason) Tindall, and Tasha (Quinten) Shock; grandchildren, Logan and Luke Waddell, Kaylee and Brylee Stinnett, Logan, Jordan, and Wyatt Tindall, Kaleb Davidson, and Maxleigh and Lynnox Shock; numerous cherished nieces and nephews; brothers, Steve (Brenda), Mike (Becky), and Tim (Tina); sister, Pam; and, miraculously, his dog, Tia.
Paul was not one to say more than needed to be said, and he sometimes stopped well short of that, but those of us that he loved all knew it well and will cherish it always.
Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Pleasant Memorial Baptist Church, 5440 W. 5th Street Rd., Owensboro. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church.
Care provided by Cardinal Cremation Society.
