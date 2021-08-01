LIVERMORE — Paul Ayer, 93, of Livermore, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 30, 2021, at his home in Livermore. Paul Render Ayer was born Aug. 14, 1927, in the Buel Community of McLean County to the late Thomas Paul and Mabel Troutman Ayer and was married to the former Wilma Sue Poiles on Feb. 19, 1949.
Paul was a Velvet Milk Co. franchise owner and deliveryman and a lifelong member of Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church, where he also served as a deacon for several years. He served in the Army National Guard, was a founding member of Livermore Lions Club, served on the Livermore City Council and enjoyed fishing.
In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Sue Ayer, who died April 20, 2009; by a foster son, Elijah; and by a great-grandson, Andrew Baker Elswick.
Survivors include two daughters, Paula Powell of Island and Vivian Albrektsen (Michael) of Louisville; three sons, Alton Ayer of Livermore, Terry Ayer of Cox’s Creek and Charlie Graves (Elizabeth) of Peachtree Corners, Georgia; nine grandchildren, Deeayne Mayfield (Randy), Jason Powell (Caroline), Laura Rice (Doug), Lee Katherine Ayerhart (Steve), Thomas Ayer, Amelia Graves, Charlotte Graves, Theo Graves and Allison White; and seven great-grandchildren.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church with the Revs. Ron Hampton and Tracy Burnett officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Hope Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Paul’s family from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Paul’s services will be streamed live at 11 a.m. Saturday on www.muster
The Paul Ayer family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Pleasant Hope Cemetery Fund, c/o Tom Howard, 3583 Kentucky 136 E., Calhoun, KY 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Paul at muster
