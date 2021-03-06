Paul Donald Croft Jr., 59, of Slaughters, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. He was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his daughter, Sara (Brad) Grundy; brother Donald Croft
Service: 1 p.m.
Monday at 1 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: New Hope Cemetery. Visitation: Sunday after 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Family and
friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines. Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
Expressions of sympathy: Paul Croft
Jr. Memorial Fund,
c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY
42330.
Commented