HARDINSBURG — Paul C. Fuqua, 69, of Hardinsburg, died Friday, April 23, 2021, at University of Louisville Hospital. He retired from Aleris and was a member of New Clover Creek Baptist Church.
Survivors: wife, Pat Fuqua; children, Jared, Paula, Jazz and Cory.
Graveside service: 4 p.m. Tuesday at New Clover Creek Cemetery in Hardinsburg under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation: From 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Clover Creek Baptist Church.
Expressions of sympathy: Hosparus of Central Kentucky.
