GREENVILLE — Paul Cecil Grace, 64, of Greenville, died Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 8:36 a.m. at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
Survivors: brothers, David (Ruby) Grace and Aubrey (Lisa) Grace; sister, Jeannie (Russell) Grace; and mother, Phyllis Massey.
Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
