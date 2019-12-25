Paul D. Melton, 86, of Knottsville, passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at his home, with his loving daughters at his side. He was born on Feb. 6, 1933, in Knottsville to the late Bernard and Agnes Melton. Paul, aka "Mayor" was a valued member of the Knottsville Community and of St. Williams Catholic Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and retired from the Daviess County Road Department and worked at the cigar factory. He was a dedicated coach of the Knottsville Knockouts for many years and a passionate NY Yankees fan. He enjoyed watching his kids, grandkids and even great-grandkids play sports.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Annie "Rhodie" Melton; his infant children, Ricky, Connie and Micky; brothers, Carl and Forest; sisters, Bernadine Foster and Mary Jo Higdon.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Paula (Pat) Bickett and Penny (Steve) Knott; eight grandchildren, Wendi (John) Oliver, Jeanna (Chad) Siddons, Laurie (Wayne) Castlen, Cory Bickett, Aaron (Andie) Knott, Amy (Aaron) Roach, Drew (Samantha) Knott and Alex (Ashley) Knott; great-grandchildren, Blake Siddons, Bryson and Ellie Oliver, Karter and Kooper Castlen, Ian White and Aaro Knott, Abi Jo, Aaden and Abel Roach, Kaden and Noah Knott and Levi, Bree and Remi Knott; several beloved nieces and nephews; his morning coffee buddies; his amazing neighbors, Jeff and Lisa Mills; and his loving caregiver, Kelly Jo Lanham.
A Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday at St. Williams Catholic Church with burial following at St. Williams Cemetery. Visitation is from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26, with prayers at 4 p.m., and after 8:30 a.m. on Friday at Cecil Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
