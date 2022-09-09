Paul Darwin Denney, 86, passed away from a brief illness Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation in Greenville. He trained as a paratrooper in the United States Army and retired from Green River Gas as an oil and gas well driller and maintenance technician. He was a Master Mason in the Pond River Lodge and a Kentucky Colonel.
Survivors: wife, Norma Jean West Denney, and son, Michael (Jill) Denney.
Service: Noon EST Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Elk Spring Cemetery, Monticello. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, September 9, 2022, at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville.
Expressions of sympathy: American Legion or VFW.
Online condolences may be submitted to garysfuneralhome.net.
Commented