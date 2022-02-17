Paul David Austin, 79, of Livermore, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. David was born on June 6, 1942, in Winter Garden, Florida to the late Paul and Creacy Reaves Austin. He graduated as the class valedictorian in 1960 from Lakeview High School, attended Florida State University, and graduated from Western Kentucky University with a degree in accounting.
He entered the United States Air Force and attained the rank of Captain. He and Judy lived in Valdosta, Georgia, and Adona, Turkey.
David and Judy moved to Owensboro. He worked for Swedish Match for 32 years. David enjoyed painting, playing guitar (Chet Atkins style), golfing, woodworking, and the Cleveland Indians.
David and Judy attended Livermore Baptist Church. He was the church treasurer for 21 years. He also sang in the church choir and taught Sunday school.
David is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judy Austin; one son, John Austin (Bridget); brother, Robert Austin (Bernice); and two nieces, Jennifer Martin and Melissa Baumgartner.
Services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Livermore Baptist Church. The Reverend Clive Bell will be conducting the service. Burial will follow in Green River Memorial Gardens in Livermore with military honors. There will be no visitation. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory will be handling the arrangements.
