Paul David Voyles, 86, of Lewisport passed away on Thursday, March 20, 2020, at his home. He was born in Hawesville on July 16, 1933, to the late Edward and Marie Voyles. Paul was a longtime member of Lewisport Baptist Church and was retired from Commonwealth Aluminum. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Paul enjoyed spending family and friends. Paul was a fan of UK basketball and woodworking. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Covetts Voyles and two great-grandsons, Jaden and Jace Askin.
Paul is survived by his three daughters, Paula (Steve) Powers, Pam (Jeff) Staples and Patty (Glenn) Brown; grandchildren Andrew (Kaitlin) Staples, Jason (Sarah) Staples, Jarred (Kristie) Brown, Matthew (Megan) Powers, Justin (Rebecca) Brown, Bethany (Scotty) Askin, Jeremy (Isabella) Powers and Joey (Kimi) Powers; 19 great grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Emily and Phyllis (Perry) Stephens; a special friend, Mary Garrett along with several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Mr. Voyles will be private. Burial will be in Lewisport Cemetery. The family has requested memorial contributions be made to Lewisport Baptist Church Building Fund or Hospice of Western Kentucky in memory of Paul Voyles. Online condolences may be left for Paul’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
