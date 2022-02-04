Paul Dean Hankins, 86, of Rosewood, died on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at his residence after a sudden illness. He was born on March 14, 1935 in Dunmor, the son of Holly Mendel Hankins and Sarah Elizabeth Baugh Hankins. He was raised in Dunmor and graduated from Dunmor High School in 1953. He was a member and deacon of Macedonia Baptist Church in Rosewoo. Paul joined the Kentucky State Police as a trooper in 1962 and retired in 1988 after 27 years as a detective with the special investigations unit. He owned and operated Big Valley Farm from 1972 for the remainder of his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his oldest granddaughter, Holly Jo Devers; and his son-in-law, Keith Peters.
He is survived by his wife of 68 and a half years, Carolyn Yonts Hankins of Rosewood; five children, Vickie Peters of Memphis, Tennessee, Mark (Jane) Hankins of Greenville, Tammie (Dan) Lorden of St. Louis, Missouri, Phillip (Gina) Hankins of Rosewood, and Susan (Clay) White of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; seven grandchildren, DeeDee (James) Kennedy, Anne (Jeremy) McGill, Sarah (James) Wester, Kate (Adam) Crnko, Whitney (Brad) Morr, Dalton (Whitney) Hankins, and Mika Hankins; two step-granddaughters, Ashlee (Brandon) Miller and Aly (Lincoln) Evitts; and eighteen great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 6 at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville, officiated by Rev. Curtis McGhee and Rev. Mike Brady. Burial will follow at Macedonia Cemetery in Rosewood. Visitation for family and friends will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m on Sunday, February 6 at Gary’s Funeral Home.
