Paul Douglas Page Sr., 95, passed away on July 7, 2020, at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Nursing Home. He was born on May 11, 1925, in Daviess County to the late Otis Page and Claudie Mae Wilkerson. Paul was a 1943 graduate of Utica High School and was a veteran of WWII and a Kentucky Colonel. Paul worked most of his professional life for V.E. Anderson Windows and Doors in Owensboro, and Alcan Aluminum in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Once retiring from Alcan, Paul remained in Tennessee for over 20 years where he met his beloved partner and companion, Jewel Parker.
Paul enjoyed fishing, camping, and was a passionate follower of UK basketball. He spent countless hours studying architectural design and designed and built several homes in Owensboro. Moreover, Paul was an avid storyteller and listening to him tell stories was captivating. His memory was remarkable as was his sense of humor, which infused his stories with both rich detail and wit.
Paul loved spending time with his family, particularly Susan Page Hatfield and Brittney Thompson with whom he became very close later in life. Paul also had a very close and inspirational bond with granddaughters, Sophie Page and Emerson Page.
Paul loved to meet new people and created friendships wherever he went. He was known to many and would often walk into the VFW or Amvets to a rousing roll call of “Paul!”
He is survived by his brother ,Gene Wilkerson; his son, Paul D. Page, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Rena Hallam; granddaughters, Sophie Page and Emerson Page; and stepdaughters, Paula Rignall, Jerri Ann Akers Inkenbrant, and Susan Page Hatfield.
We will all miss Paul so very much, but are comforted knowing that he had 95 wonderful years on this Earth to tell his stories and make his friends and family smile.
Services will take place at a later date.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Page.
