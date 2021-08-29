HAWESVILLE — Paul E. Ray, 97, of Hawesville, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson. He was born in Dukes on Sept. 21, 1923, to the late Virgil and Josie Sanders Ray. Paul was a member and elder of Dukes Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where he taught Sunday school for many years. He was retired from General Electric in Tell City, Indiana. After retirement, Paul enjoyed working on his farm and volunteered at Dukes Fire Department. He was a 1942 graduate of Beechmont High School in Hawesville. Paul was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps, serving his country in World War II.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine Ray; great-granddaughter Samantha Phelps; and son-in-law, John Phelps.
Paul is survived by his daughter, Diann (Joel) Meador; grandchildren Kim (Joe) Wilborn and John (Maryanne) Phelps; great-grandchildren Aaron (Katy), Sarah (Ethan), Joshua, Dustin, Jade, Valen, Aria, Paul and Varrow; and great-great-grandchildren, Eden, Landen, Sophyia, Analeigh and Xavier.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Dukes Cumberland Presbyterian Church with burial in Serenity Hills. Paul’s family will be greeting friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel and from 9 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dukes Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Share your memories and condolences with Paul’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Commented