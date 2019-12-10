DRAKESBORO -- Paul Edward Arnold, 80, of Drakesboro, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at home. He retired as a deputy jailer from Muhlenberg County Detention Center, and he was a member of Drakesboro First Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Sue Ellen Baggett Arnold; son Jeffrey Arnold; siblings Alma Johnson, Ruby Newton, Lois Arnold and David Arnold.
Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Expressions of sympathy: Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
