Paul Edward “Buck” Gatewood II, 50, was born Nov. 2, 1969, in Owensboro to Paul and Wanda Gatewood. He died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown. Buck was a graduate of Daviess County High School and Western Kentucky University.
Preceding him in death was his paternal grandparents, Beverly and Blanche Gatewood; his maternal grandfather, Reathel Ruby; and his very special aunt, Martha D.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents; brothers Bradley (Wendella) and Derek (Tori); nephew Austin Gatewood; and maternal grandmother, Margie Ruby, all of Owensboro; along with a large extended family.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory staff for their help and comfort during this time of grief.
