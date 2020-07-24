Paul Edward Westerfield, 82, of Owensboro, stepped into his Heavenly home on Thursday, July 23, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born March 15, 1938, in Daviess County to the late Alvin and Fern Westerfield. Paul was constable of Daviess County for 12 years, he retired from the City of Owensboro Street Department after 28 years, and was a Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputy. He was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, F.O.P. and the AmVets.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Don and Bud Westerfield; sister, Barbara Hall; grandson, Edward Clay Davis; stepbrothers, Otis and Clifton Cox; and stepsister, Marie Cox.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Doris Westerfield; son, Ray Westerfield (Susan); daughter, Lovetta Sue Davis; three grandchildren, Heaven Raines (Vince), Crystal Ray (Emmanuel) and Jacob Conder; five great-grandchildren, Ansley Raines, Avery Davis, Brayson Neil, Kaisen Ray and Kohen Ray; half-brother, Mike Westerfield (Paula); two half-sisters, Linda Arnold (Larry) and Rita Rhodes (Alan); stepbrother, J.R. Cox; stepsister, Thelma LeMaster; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday with prayers at 7 p.m. at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory, and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the church. For visitation, please enter the funeral home at the north side entrance with the American flags displayed.
Those attending the visitation or funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends must wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Precious Blood Catholic Church Building Fund, 3306 Fenmore Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
