Paul Eugene “Gene” “Boots” Lanham, 63, joined his sister and his parents in a joyous reunion surrounded by family on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. He was born June 8, 1957, in Daviess County to the late Paul R and Mary Louvina Wathen Lanham. Gene was a salesman at Kentucky Mirror + Plate Glass for many years. He loved music, traveling and riding around in his convertible, driving the back roads.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Mary Teresa.
Gene is survived by his brothers, Chuck (Connie) and Clint (Shelly) Lanham; his friend, Robbie Risinger; a nephew, Dallas; a niece, Audry; and his dogs, Ruby and Minnie.
A funeral Mass will be said at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Philpot. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the American Diabetes Association. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
